Hamas, Gaza groups call on Abbas to avoid sanctions over Palestinian PM attack

Hamas and several other groups in the Gaza Strip have called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to refrain from imposing sanctions against the enclave over the recent attack on the Palestinian prime minister’s motorcade, Sputnik reports. Abbas was also invited to visit Gaza to settle the situation. The Palestinian president on Monday blamed Hamas for the March 13 bomb attack on the convoy of PM Rami Hamdallah in Gaza. Hamdallah and Palestinian security chief Majid Faraj were uninjured when a roadside bomb exploded as they entered the Gaza Strip, Reuters reported. The enclave is dominated by the Hamas faction, a rival of Abbas’s Fatah faction.