N. Korea denuclearization not discussed in Helsinki talks – Finland

Denuclearization is not on the agenda for the meeting between North Korean, South Korean and American delegations taking place in Helsinki, according to Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini. Speaking in an interview with MTV broadcaster, Soini said Pyongyang’s nuclear programs were not on the table. Choe Kang-il, a deputy director general for North American affairs at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, is attending the talks in Finland, Reuters reports. The negotiations are being held amid a series of diplomatic encounters ahead of a possible US-North Korean summit. “It is good to have the discussion going on and take the use of this time frame that was opened between the South and North Korea” before the Winter Olympics last month, Soini said.