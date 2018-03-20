China’s PM urges US to ‘act rationally’ over trade, promises to open wider to investment

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang urged Washington on Tuesday to “act rationally” and avoid disrupting trade over steel, technology, and other disputes. Keqiang also promised that Beijing will “open even wider” to imports and investment, AP reports. “No one will emerge a winner from a trade war,” said Li, the No. 2 Chinese leader. However, the premier made no mention of a possible Chinese response in the event US President Donald Trump raises import barriers over trade complaints against Beijing. Other officials say President Xi Jinping’s government is ready to act.