Turkey to ask EU for rest of €3bn refugee aid

Ankara will ask the European Union about the remainder of a €3 billion ($3.69 billion) fund intended for Syrian refugees during talks in Bulgaria next week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday. Turkey has accepted 3.5 million refugees from Syria, and the EU is already spending €3 billion to help them as part of a 2016 deal to curb migration into Europe. However, the Turkish president says “the promises made to us have not been kept.” The EU states said they would give €3 billion plus another €3 billion of support, “but so far €850 million have entered our safe,” Erdogan said. “If you’re going to give that money, then do it. This nation has pride and you can’t toy with our pride.”