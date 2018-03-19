Trump’s nominee to lead UN migration agency ‘has trust’ of Muslim states

Donald Trump’s pick to lead the UN migration agency said Monday that he has convinced member states that he holds no anti-Muslim views. The statement follows a series of reports accusing Ken Isaacs of prejudice against Islam, AFP reported. Isaacs has a long record of humanitarian work with the Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse and within George W. Bush’s presidential administration. He has been nominated by the US State Department to head the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The official is in Geneva trying to rally support for his candidacy ahead of a June vote in which the IOM’s 169 member states will choose their next director-general. The post is traditionally held by an American. The candidacy has been complicated by reports detailing incidents where Isaacs apparently tweeted or retweeted material offensive to Muslims. “After talking to me for a minute or two and hearing who I am, what I talk about, what my heart is,” questions about prejudice vanish, he said.