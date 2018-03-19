SCO, CIS observers see no serious violations in Russian presidential elections

The observer mission from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has not revealed any serious violations during the presidential election in Russia, which could call its legitimacy into question, Rashid Alimov, the organization’s general secretary, said on Monday, according to RIA Novosti. No serious complaints have been received, he told reporters in Moscow, adding that the election met the requirements of the Russian electoral legislation and the country’s international obligations. Viktor Guminsky, first deputy chairman of the CIS executive committee, was quoted as saying on Monday that the mission of observers from the CIS recognizes the Russian presidential election as “legitimate, free, open and competitive.” It was held in accordance with Russia’s electoral legislation and meet the generally recognized norms for holding democratic elections, he said at a meeting of Russia’s Central Election Commission.