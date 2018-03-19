Turkey’s embassy in Copenhagen attacked with petrol bombs

At least two people attacked Turkey’s embassy in Copenhagen with petrol bombs early on Monday, police in the Danish capital said. They caused some minor damage to the exterior of the building but no injuries, Reuters reports, adding that the building was empty at the time. Police said no one had been arrested, after the incident. “We have received a report that Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy,” Copenhagen Police duty officer Henrik Moll told the Ritzau news agency. Train services between Osterup and Hellerup stations were temporarily suspended due to police investigations.