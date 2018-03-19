Israel forces knock out Gaza tunnel dug by Hamas – military

Israeli forces have knocked out a tunnel in the Gaza Strip dug by Hamas militants to mount cross-border attacks, the military said. The tunnel had been cut off during the 2014 Gaza war and Hamas had tried to put it back into operation, a military spokesman said on Sunday, adding that it had been dug inside the Hamas-ruled enclave several hundred meters away from Israel’s border fence. The Israeli forces did not cross the border to render the tunnel inoperable but used a new technique, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus. The tunnel “was filled with a certain material, with a certain compound,” Reuters quoted Conricus as saying. A Hamas spokesman said the military was “marketing fake achievements.”