10 civilians killed by militant shelling in Damascus – Russian MoD

At least 10 civilians have been killed in Syria’s capital city of Damascus over the past 24-hours by militants who continued shelling of the city’s residential areas, spokesman for the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria Major General Yury Yevtushenko said on Saturday. The attacks also caused material damage. Over 32,000 people left the area of eastern Ghouta through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, according to the spokesman. On the whole, some 48,000 civilians have left Ghouta since daily humanitarian pauses were implemented in the region in late February, which came as part of the Syrian Army’s and Russia’s efforts to help civilians leave the combat zone.