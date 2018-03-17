7 killed after small plane crashes into residential area in Philippines

Seven people died in a plane crash in the Philippine province of Bulacan after a Piper PA-23 Apache plane operated by Lite Air Express crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff. The crash killed all six people on board and one more person on the ground in Plaridel. Police said the Laoag-bound plane hit a house at the time a family was having a lunch inside. All Lite Air Express aircraft have been grounded pending investigation.