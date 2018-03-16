Merkel, Macron meet in Paris to discuss eurozone reform

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Paris on Friday to discuss eurozone reform. It is their first encounter since Merkel’s new coalition took office. The leaders may struggle to find common ground on further change in Europe, Reuters said. Merkel, reelected to a fourth term as chancellor, wants to fulfill her incoming government’s pledge to deliver a “new start” for Europe. The French president has made eurozone overhaul a key goal since taking power last May. There is already detailed reform underway in the eurozone, including the creation of a banking union among its 19 member states and plans for a single deposit insurance scheme that would protect individuals’ savings. Macron has ideas for a separate eurozone budget and a single eurozone finance minister.