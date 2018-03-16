German consulate in Greece occupied over Turkey offensive in Afrin

Germany’s consulate on the Greek island of Crete was briefly occupied Friday by protesters decrying Turkey’s offensive in Afrin, Syria. “A group of persons entered the consulate, took down frames from the walls and put up banners. Then they left,” a police spokesperson said. A banner reading ‘Resistance is life, solidarity to Afrin’ was pictured hanging from the balcony of the consulate in Iraklio, Crete, according to AFP. The spokesperson declined to comment on reports that the protesters also damaged equipment in the consulate, and made away with the German flag. No arrests and no injuries were reported. Protests are frequent in Greece – traditional rivals of Turkey – in support of the Kurds.