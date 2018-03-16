US helicopter crashes in Iraq, all aboard killed – military

All personnel aboard a US military helicopter carrying American service members were killed in a crash in western Iraq, the US Central Command said on Friday. It did not say how many people were killed in the crash late on Thursday. A US military official told Reuters on Thursday the US HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter was carrying seven people. The crash did not appear to be the result of enemy activity, the command said. A second accompanying American helicopter immediately reported the crash and Iraqi security forces and coalition members secured the area. Two unnamed US officials, citing initial reports, said on Thursday the aircraft crashed near al-Qaim, a town in Anbar province close to the Syrian border.