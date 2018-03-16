N. Korea FM meets Swedish PM amid reports of proposed Trump-Kim summit

North Korea’s foreign minister held talks in Stockholm with the Swedish prime minister Friday amid reports Sweden could play a role in setting up a proposed summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un. “They had a meeting. We will not disclose what they talked about,” PM Stefan Lofven’s spokesman Jonatan Holst told AFP. Ri Yong-ho arrived in the Swedish capital Thursday evening with Choe Kang-il, deputy director general of the Foreign Ministry’s North America section. Ri held talks late Thursday and early Friday with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom. Discussions were to focus on the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and a possible Trump-Kim summit, according to Swedish officials.