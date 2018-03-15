UN gets $100mn in new pledges for Palestinians, still short

The United Nations has said that a donor conference has produced nearly $100 million in new pledges to fund the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees this year after Washington slashed its aid. However, the UN is still running about $346 million short for 2018. Officials warned that critical services could be scrapped if the money doesn't come through, AP reported. Jordan, Egypt and Sweden hosted the emergency donor conference in Rome on Thursday to try to make up for the shortfall. Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the conference was “a very successful beginning” but that more fundraising was necessary.