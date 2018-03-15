Hungary’s Orban says Western Europe is under migrant invasion

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said Western Europe is under a migrant invasion which will soon make a minority of native Europeans. Orban was speaking Thursday at a massive rally three weeks ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary election. He said Western Europe has surrendered with “its hands up” to the mass migration of people from Africa and the Middle East. He added that “the youth of Western Europe will still live to see when they become a minority in their own country and lose the only place in the world to call home.” The prime minister has made his policies to block immigration the near-exclusive focus of his campaign for a third consecutive term, AP said.