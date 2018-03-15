Thousands of pensioners across France protest loss in income due to new tax

Thousands of retired workers have taken to the streets across France to protest against a new hike in a tax taken from their pensions. Protests were planned in several cities around the country Thursday over the 1.7 percent hike implemented in January. Employees in retirement homes are also protesting degraded working conditions and want better wages. President Emmanuel Macron, who has faced protests from truckers, students and others, has responded to the issue by asking retired workers to “make a little effort for those who work,” AP reports. During a trip to the city of Tours on Wednesday, Macron said “we have lowered income taxes by 30 percent so that working people can pay for your pensions.”