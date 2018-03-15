US Navy notes ‘better Iranian behavior’ in Gulf after years of tensions

The Iranian military’s behavior in the Gulf has changed “across the board” in recent months, the US Navy said on Thursday. The statement follows years of tensions in the busy waterway. Commander Bill Urban, spokesman for the Navy’s Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet, said there had been no “unsafe or unprofessional” interactions with the Iranians at sea since August 14, 2017, when an Iranian drone with no lights flew close to US aircraft operating in the Gulf, AFP said. “[It] is a substantial period time since then, and something that we think is great,” Urban said. Last year and in 2016, the US Navy complained repeatedly about the behavior of Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels, which reportedly would “shadow and steer” towards US ships.