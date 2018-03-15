Israel tanks shell Hamas posts in Gaza after bombs set off along border fence

Israeli tanks shelled Hamas posts in the Gaza Strip on Thursday after Palestinians set off bombs along the border fence, according to the military. No casualties were reported, AFP said. A security source from Hamas, the Islamist movement which runs the Gaza Strip, said that one round hit an observation post near the border, causing damage. Shortly after sunrise, there were four explosions along the border, which slightly damaged the Israeli frontier barrier, he said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts. Israeli military said that a number of explosive devices were detonated on the security fence along the northern Gaza Strip, and no injuries were reported. “Tanks targeted posts belonging to the Hamas terror organization in response,” the statement added.