Turkish FM Cavusoglu postpones US visit after Tillerson’s dismissal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s planned visit to Washington on March 19 has been postponed, his spokesman said on Thursday. The move follows the US decision to replace Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, Reuters reports. A reason for the decision was not given. On Wednesday, Cavusoglu said he hoped to build good relations with new Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, but he must respect Turkey amid deep tensions over Syria policy and other issues. There had been signs of an easing in strains between the two NATO allies after a recent visit to Turkey by Tillerson.