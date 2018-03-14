European Parliament in ‘secret talks’ with N. Korea for over 3 years – MPs

A European Parliament delegation said Wednesday it has been conducting secret talks with North Korea over the last three years, AFP said. The group led by British MEP Nirj Deva has met senior North Korean officials, including ministers, 14 times and reportedly plans another meeting in Brussels in the near future. News of the diplomacy effort comes after the surprise announcement that US President Donald Trump plans a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Deva said he and his colleagues on the parliament’s delegation for relations with the Korean Peninsula had been “relentlessly advocating the case for dialogue without preconditions” to try to persuade Pyongyang to negotiate an end to its nuclear program.