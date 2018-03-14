EU parliament approves Brexit resolution to press UK in talks

The EU’s legislature has adopted a resolution on Brexit by 544 votes to 110, with 51 abstentions, that seeks to put further pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May during her negotiations to leave the bloc. The EU parliament approved a text that says Britain should, among other things, not be able to cherry-pick benefits of the EU market in any agreement on future relations, AP reports. The legislature is not directly involved in the negotiations, but will have to approve any future Brexit deal. EU Council President Donald Tusk has also put draft negotiating guidelines on the table that will be discussed at a March 22-23 summit, when the 27 leaders are set to adopt an outline for future negotiations.