EU, US should revive stalled trade talks – Tusk

The European Union and the United States should revive stalled trade talks as a route to exempt European manufacturers from US President Donald Trump’s planned import tariffs on steel and aluminum, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. “When the president complains of too many tariffs between the EU and the US, I can understand him. We are not happy either,” Reuters quoted the chairman of EU leaders as saying in Helsinki. “That is the reason why a few years ago we started trade negotiations with the US. We should go back to these talks now. Make trade not war, Mr President.”