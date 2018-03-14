Pro-Kurdish demonstrators clash with police near US embassy in Paris over Turkey’s Syria op

Pro-Kurdish demonstrators have staged protests in Paris against Turkey’s military offensive in northern Syria and clashed with police outside the US embassy, AP reported. French police tried to keep the protesters back from the embassy building on Tuesday night and used tear gas. Some protesters threw projectiles at police and several of them were injured in the scuffles. The protesters were expressing anger at a perceived lack of action from the US. Turkey had announced that its troops and Turkish-backed Syrian opposition fighters had begun a siege of the Syrian Kurdish-held northern town of Afrin.