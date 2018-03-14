Tehran ready to resolve differences with Saudi Arabia – Iran’s FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said his country is ready to resolve differences with Saudi Arabia as part of Tehran’s desire for stability in the region. Zarif said Tehran had also expressed willingness to improve ties with Saudi Arabia when Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Iran during the Yemen crisis, but the kingdom’s response was not warm, AP reports. Zarif, who is in Islamabad this week for a three-day visit, made his remarks in an interview with Pakistan’s Geo television late Tuesday. Recent regional alignments and Pakistan’s tilt toward Saudi Arabia perturbed Iran, particularly the assignment of a Pakistani former army chief to head a Saudi-led military coalition to combat terrorism.