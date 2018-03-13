148 civilians, incl. almost 80 children, evacuated from east Ghouta – Russian Reconciliation Center

As many as 148 civilians, including 79 children have managed to flee the Damascus suburb of east Ghouta on Tuesday, a spokesman of the Russian center for the Reconciliation in Syria, Major General Yury Yevtushenko, said. He added that it was made possible as a result of negotiations that the Russian Center representatives have conducted with the leaders of the armed groups entrenched in the area. Yevtushenko also said that the residents eastern Ghouta called for additional humanitarian corridors to be established as the militants continue to prevent the residents of many districts from accessing the corridor, which was earlier established by the reconciliation center together with the governmental forces. Yevtushenko also said that the militants continue to shell Damascus residential areas in violation of the UN-backed ceasefire. Two civilians were killed in the militant shelling over the last 24 hours, he added.