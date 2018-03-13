Russian General Staff head discusses Syria, east Ghouta with the US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman
The head of the Russian General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister Valery Gerasimov, has discussed the situation in Syria as well as the recent developments in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta with the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement. The two generals held a phone conversation on the issue and agreed to maintain bilateral contacts, it added.