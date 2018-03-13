Russia ‘must provide unambiguous answers,’ Trump tells British PM

President Donald Trump spoke with UK Prime Minister Theresa May on the telephone and told her that Russia must provide “unambiguous answers” in the case of the poisoning of an ex-spy with a nerve agent in Salisbury.

A White House statement released Tuesday said that Trump expressed support for May, telling her that “the United States stands in solidarity with its closest ally and is ready to provide any assistance the United Kingdom requests for its investigation.”

May alleged on Monday that the attack against ex-double agent Sergei Skripal was either a direct act by the Russian state on Britain, or the Russian government allowed its military-grade nerve agent 'Novichok' to get into the wrong hands. Moscow will not respond to the British request about a clandestine Soviet chemical weapon allegedly used in an ex-double agent’s poisoning until a sample of the agent is provided, the Russian foreign minister said.