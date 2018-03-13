EU may offer Turkey further $3.7bn for Syrian refugees – officials

The European Union’s executive is expected to approve a further €3 billion ($3.7 billion) in funding for Syrian refugees living in Turkey, Reuters reports, citing EU officials. EU leaders will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 26 in the Bulgarian city of Varna, despite misgivings among many on the European side. The EU’s relations with Erdogan have been fraught in recent years but the bloc depends on Turkey to keep a tight lid on immigration from the Middle East. Its top migration official, Dimitris Avramopoulos, will announce on Wednesday that the European Commission proposes extra funding for projects benefiting Syrian refugees in Turkey, according to sources. Turkey has accepted 3.5 million refugees from Syria, and the EU is already spending a first installment of €3 billion to help them.