HomeNewsline

US hands over 6 surveillance drones to Philippines

Get short URL

The US handed over six surveillance drones to its ally the Philippines on Tuesday. The move is part of efforts to boost Manila’s ability to tackle a growing threat from Islamist militants and to respond to natural disasters. The six Boeing Insitu ScanEagle drones, which have two cameras and can operate for up to 24 hours on a single run, were financed through a $13.7-million grant from Washington’s foreign military assistance program, Reuters reported. The deal follows the transfer of two single-engine surveillance planes last year. The Philippines plans to deploy the drones for surveillance against militants and pirates, and for surveying the aftermath of disasters like typhoons, mudslides and earthquakes.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.