Palestinian PM unharmed after explosion strikes convoy during Gaza visit

An explosion struck the convoy of the Palestinian prime minister on Tuesday during a rare visit to Gaza, AP reported. Rami Hamdallah was unharmed but the Palestinian Authority quickly accused Gaza militants of trying to kill him. Three of the vehicles in his convoy were damaged, their windows blown out. Hamdallah, who operated in the West Bank, arrived in Hamas-run Gaza to inaugurate a long-awaited sewage-plant project after the World Bank, EU and other European governments paid nearly $75 million in funding. The opening of the project was delayed for four years by Hamas’ takeover of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007, the ensuing Israeli-Egyptian blockade, power shortages and conflicts.