Lavrov to discuss Pyongyang with S. Korea’s national security adviser

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with South Korea’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday. The ministry plans to organize Lavrov’s meeting with Chung Eui-yong, director of the National Security Office for the South Korean president, within days, TASS quoted a ministry official as saying. The South Korean diplomat will arrive on a two-day visit to Russia on Tuesday. He is expected to inform the Russian side about his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last week, according to the official.