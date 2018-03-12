Polish PM dismisses 17 deputy ministers to make govt work ‘less political’

Poland’s prime minister is dismissing 17 deputy government ministers in a move designed to improve the cabinet’s work and make it “less political.” Mateusz Morawiecki made the announcement on Monday just as the opposition raised questions about the level of spending at the Defense Ministry and the high bonuses paid last year to members of the previous government team, AP reported. Critics say the level of spending conflicts with the ruling conservative party’s message of moderation. Morawiecki made no reference to the spending, saying the dismissals should help consolidate work and improve cooperation. A total of 17 of over 100 deputy ministers have been removed from their positions.