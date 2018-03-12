Jailed Catalan separatist Sanchez appeals to Spain’s Supreme Court in bid to run for office

A prominent Catalan secessionist being held in a Madrid jail has made another request to Spain’s Supreme Court through his lawyers for him to be allowed to attend a plenary session in the region’s parliament. Catalan lawmakers want a vote on electing Jordi Sanchez as president of Catalonia, but the Supreme Court last week refused to free him, AP said. The appeal filed on Monday asks for Sanchez to attend just the parliamentary session, not for his full release from preventive detention while a judge investigates whether he committed crimes related to a court-banned Catalan independence referendum last October. Separatists are proposing Sanchez in defiance of the Spanish government.