Netanyahu reaches deal with ultra-Orthodox allies to avert early elections

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached a late-night compromise with his ultra-Orthodox coalition allies that could avert early elections, AP reports. A parliamentary committee approved a bill on Monday to extend military draft exemptions to ultra-Orthodox men. However, the motion could still be thwarted by one of Netanyahu’s key coalition partners. Members of Netanyahu’s government have argued in recent days over whether to extend the exemptions demanded by ultra-Orthodox leaders. Rival parties have threatened to topple the coalition over the issue, raising the possibility of early elections. Netanyahu’s coalition government has the support of 66 of the 120 lawmakers in parliament. The political crisis comes as prime minister is battling a series of corruption allegations.