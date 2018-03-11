Saudi Arabia to create special anti-corruption units
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has ordered special departments to be set up in the public prosecutor’s office to investigate and prosecute corruption cases, the government’s information office reportedly announced on Sunday. Attorney General Sheikh Saud al-Mujib said the decision is designed to endorse the fight against corruption, launched last November. The crackdown saw hundreds of prominent officials, royal family members and businessmen arrested.