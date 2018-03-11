Le Pen re-elected as National Front president at party congress

Marine Le Pen has been re-elected president of France's right-wing National Front during a party congress in Lille. Le Pen was the only candidate up for the post. A new 100-member council was also named at the congress. Meanwhile, 79 percent of voters also approved new party statutes which include stripping Le Pen's father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, of his position as honorary president. The elder Le Pen was expelled from the party in 2015 over anti-Semitic comments but still kept his honorary title. The congress comes as Marine Le Pen attempts to revive the party, nine months after she was defeated in the presidential election by centrist Emmanuel Macron.