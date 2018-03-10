At least 24 troops & police killed in west Afghanistan attack – official

Twenty-four Afghan troops and police officers have reportedly been killed while fighting militants in the country’s western Farah province, local Ariana news reported, citing the head of the local council, Farid Bakhtawar. The fighters attacked the security outposts in the Farahroad area of Bala Buluk district, killing 10 special operation forces and eight policemen, and abducting three others. Six other police officers were killed in a separate assault in the provincial capital.