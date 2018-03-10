Hundreds of smuggled migrants picked up between Libya & Italy

Libya’s coast guard and an international charity ship have picked up hundreds of migrants who were traveling towards Italy with people smugglers, who have apparently been taking advantage of the calm seas. Coast guard vessels intercepted two migrant boats, one of which was an inflatable dinghy that had broken down and was carrying 125 people, Reuters reported, citing coast guard spokesman Ayoub Qassem. Another boat which had 112 people on board was turned back off Garabulli, east of Tripoli. Meanwhile, a boat carrying 110 people made it to a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) rescue ship which was preparing to deliver the migrants to Italy. The coast guard in Zuwara also said it foiled a departure in the middle of the night and arrested some migrants. However, others managed to escape with smugglers. Libya is the main departure point for migrants attempting to reach Europe. More than 600,000 have crossed the Mediterranean to Italy over the past four years.