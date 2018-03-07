Accomplice of Paris attacks mastermind held in Poland – prosecutors

A Moroccan accomplice of Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the mastermind of the deadly 2015 Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) attacks in Paris, is being held in Poland over suspected participation in terrorist activity, AFP reports. “During our investigation we found that between December 2014 and September 2016 Mourad T. was involved” in IS, Polish prosecutors said Wednesday. Mourad T., 28, born in Casablanca, was detained on September 5, 2016 in Poland. If the court in the southern city of Katowice convicts him, he could be sentenced to between six months to eight years in prison. Prosecutors say Mourad T. was an “accomplice” and “scout” of Abaaoud, who planned the November 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.