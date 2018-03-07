Britain ‘disappointed’ at Trump’s tariff plans – govt

Britain is “very disappointed” by the US president’s plans to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminum but will wait to see more detail on the proposals, Reuters quoted a junior trade minister as saying on Wednesday. “We are very disappointed by [Donald Trump’s] apparent intention to do this, but we do actually await something more concrete as to what may actually happen,” Greg Hands told a parliamentary committee. Europe and the IMF urged Trump on Wednesday to step back from “the brink of a trade war,” after the resignation of his top economic adviser emboldened those encouraging him to push ahead with tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.