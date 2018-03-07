At least 5 killed as helicopter crashes in Russia’s Chechnya – reports

A Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Chechnya on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of five people, Sputnik reported. It quoted a source, who said preliminary data suggested that a special forces helicopter had crashed, killing “at least five” of the nine people onboard. An emergency response group was rushing to the scene of the crash. Earlier in the day, it was reported that seven people had died in the crash but this was later corrected. Poor weather conditions may have been to blame for the incident, the source said.