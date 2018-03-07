‘Too early to be optimistic’ on Pyongyang - S. Korea President Moon

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday it was “too early to be optimistic” about Pyongyang’s offer to discuss denuclearization with the United States. “We are only at the starting line,” Moon told political party leaders after his envoys revealed Kim Jong-un’s offer following their return from Pyongyang. The president denied allegations of a behind-the-scenes agreement with North Korea in return for it coming to the negotiating table, AFP reported. “There has been no backroom deal whatsoever with the North,” Moon was quoted as saying by a spokesman of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party. “There will be no such a thing as a gift to the North,” Moon added.