Tehran’s missile production ‘increased three-fold’ – commander

Iran has increased its missile production three-fold, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Wednesday. The commander did not specify the time period within which the increase had taken place, Reuters said. “In the past we had to do a lot of explaining to various bodies for our actions but it’s not like that anymore,” said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Guards’ aerospace division, according to Fars. “Our production has increased three-fold compared to the past,” he said, referring to missiles. The government, parliament and other Iranian officials had agreed on a particular need for ground-to-ground missiles, Hajizadeh said. France’s foreign minister visited Iran on Monday on a mission to reaffirm Europe’s support for a nuclear deal with Iran, while echoing US concern about its missile program and role in regional conflicts.