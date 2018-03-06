Trump’s economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn has stepped down, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday. The former Goldman Sachs executive was a key player in enacting tax reform, but reportedly disagreed with President Donald Trump’s proposal to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Cohn’s departure follows last week’s resignation of Hope Hicks, the White House communications director and close Trump aide. The president shrugged off reports of turmoil in the West Wing, however, saying that everyone “wanted a piece” of the White House.