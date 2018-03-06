Communist-era Czech officer resigns from parliamentary post after protests

A former communist-era Czech police officer has resigned as chairman of a parliamentary committee on law enforcement following massive protests. Zdenek Ondracek was elected on Friday to head the committee with responsibility for the oversight of police forces. Ondracek cited security reasons and unspecified threats in announcing his resignation on Tuesday, AP reported. He was reportedly a member of a police unit that was involved in the persecution of the communist regime’s opponents, including beatings of demonstrators before the 1989 Velvet Revolution. He said he doesn’t regret what he did in the past. Thousands of Czechs rallied in Prague and other major cities on Monday to protest his election. Many also criticized acting Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose centrist ANO movement made Ondracek’s election possible.