Greek court rejects extradition of Turkish man wanted over links to bombings

A Greek court rejected a request by Ankara on Tuesday for the extradition of a man wanted over links to a banned militant group blamed for suicide bombings in Turkey, Reuters reported. Naci Ozpolat, 48, a Turkish national of Kurdish origin, is one of nine people detained by Greece’s anti-terrorism service in November, weeks before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country in December. Those detained have denied any wrongdoing. Turkey wants three of them extradited over alleged links to a far-left group blamed for attacks and suicide bombings there since 1990. Ozpolat told the court on Tuesday that Ankara accuses him of involvement in acts that occurred in Turkey while he was in custody in Germany.