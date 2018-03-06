Poland ministry denies US sanctions over controversial Holocaust law

Poland’s deputy foreign minister has denied reports that the US is punishing Warsaw over a controversial Holocaust law, AP reported. Bartosz Cichocki said Tuesday that Washington has been expressing “concerns and questions” about the new legislation, but added that reports of sanctions are untrue. Media reports had said that Warsaw was told that the Polish president and prime minister cannot count on any meetings with either US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence until Poland changes the law. Government spokeswoman Joanna Kopcinska stressed that diplomatic channels remain open and that other government officials have visited Washington recently and will do so in the near future.