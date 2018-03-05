Berlin says US tariffs to hit workers, consumers as Trump links hike to ‘fair’ NAFTA deal

Germany says a hike in US import duties for European-made products would hurt both sides. US President Donald Trump has backed tariffs on foreign-made aluminum and steel and warned European cars might be taxed more. Such measures “would sorely affect international trade flows,” European industries and in particular “workers and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” AP quoted German government spokesman Steffen Seibert as saying Monday. Seibert said that Germany would consult with European partners about what steps to take next, adding “it’s clear we don’t want things to get worse, and we certainly don't want anything like a trade war.” Trump said Monday he would only scrap planned tariffs on aluminum and steel if a “new and fair” deal to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is reached, AFP reported.