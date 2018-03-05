Iran can produce higher enriched uranium ‘in 2 days’ if US quits nuclear deal – report

Iran said on Monday it could produce higher enriched uranium within two days if the US quits a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six major powers, Reuters reported. “If America pulls out of the deal… Iran could resume its 20 percent uranium enrichment in less than 48 hours,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told al-Alam TV. Kamalvandi said the deal is not re-negotiable, as demanded by the United States. The agreement’s European signatories - Germany, Britain and France, as well as Russia and China - are committed to preserving the agreement. Under it, Iran curbed its uranium enrichment to help ensure it was for peaceful purposes only and secured an end to financial sanctions in return.